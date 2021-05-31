Advertisement

Residents voice concerns at discussion for protecting historically Black communities

By Camille Syed
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The pews at Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church were filled for a discussion about protecting and preserving historically black communities in Gainesville.

Residents of Porters Quarters, Pleasant Street, Duval, Springhill and other black neighborhoods voiced concerns of their experiences with environmental racism and gentrification.

The discussion began with the oldest member born and raised in Porters Quarters painting a picture of what it was like growing up in a historic neighborhood.

Related story: Residents shed light on gentrification in historically Black community, Porters Quarters

Gainesville district one commissioner and Duval resident, Desmon Duncan-Walker said it’s important to keep the history alive, so it’s time for change.

Duncan-Walker opened the floor for residents from the majority of the black communities to express concerns.

“The lack of being able to connect to gru for gas and having propane tanks in the yard,” Springhill resident, Monica Frasier said. “I have one myself.”

Unwanted development in Porters Quarters, pleads for improved sidewalks in Springhill and more grocery stores near homes in Duval were also talking points.

Duncan-Walker said she plans to prioritize everything expressed in the meeting.

To do so, she will suggest that the city use a portion of the more than $30 million in COVID relief for equitable development.

“The next piece is I put all this down on paper,” Duncan-Walker said.Ii get all of these things in one spot and take a look at all of these things and try to put them in such a way that they can become initiatives that i can put forth. equitable development will be at the core of what a lot of my suggestions will be when it comes to spending that $32 million.”

Commissioner Duncan-Walker will be holding a town meeting on Jul. 29 to discuss how to move forward with some of the concerns voiced in the discussion.

