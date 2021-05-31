“To a gold star family every day is Memorial Day”; American Legion holds commemoration ceremony for fallen soldiers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the American Legion Post #16 came together to ring bells to honor active duty soldiers who were killed during the past year, at a commemoration ceremony.

As names were read, tears were shed.

Those who spoke with TV20 said whether they lost someone yesterday, or years ago, moving forward will always be a daily challenge.

Ronna jackson became a gold star mother after her son died in action in 2010.

Related story: Ocala gym hosts 12 hours of heroes event honoring fallen heroes on Memorial Day

“He was 24 years old and left behind a three year old son at that time and he is now 13 years old,” Jackson said. “So, it’s not a title I would wish on anyone to hold.”

Veterans fired arms to commemorate the lives lost, and there were multiple moments of silence.

Jackson said for her, memorial day never ends.

“It’s a different challenge,” Jackson said. “I take it one day at a time. to a gold star family every day is memorial day. today is truly about these heroes that are behind me on this table.”

Commander of post 16, Richard Stalbaum said Alachua County holds a similar event at Veterans Memorial Park every year but this year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic.

“And there’s no way I can let this day go without recognition,” Stalbaum said. “So, I held this event in case people wanted to come recognize and remember the people who have fallen for the country, soldiers, sailors and marines and airmen.”

Refreshments were served after the ceremony.

Jackson said it means the world that the legion saw to it that an event was still held to remember the brave men and women, who died for our country.

“It’s very heartwarming to know that these heroes’ legacy and memory will live on forever,” Jackson said.

Commander Stalbaum said that was the mission for this event.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.