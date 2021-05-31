Veteran from Inverness plays Taps on Memorial Day to honor those who gave all

INVERNESS, Fla. (WCJB) - ‘Taps Across America’ is back for a second year.

Musicians in north central Florida and around the nation play “taps” to honor our fallen heroes on Memorial Day.

In May 2020, COVID-19 canceled many of our events, but that didn’t stop Americans from remembering what Memorial Day is all about.

During the pandemic, and now this year, it’s a sound that was heard around the country this Memorial Day, and it’s a sound that rang out though north central Florida.

Ernie Mazurkiewicz is a retired Army First Sergeant and also served in the Marine Corps deployed to Vietnam.

He’s been playing the trumpet for a very long time.

“I started playing the trumpet when I was in grade school, back in Toledo, Ohio, and then I played up to high school and I played a little bit in the Marine Corps. It’s like one of the highest honors I think a person can have to say goodbye to soldiers that were killed in a war,” Mazurkiewicz said.

This is his second year participating in ‘Taps Across America.’

At three o’clock he stood on the steps of the old courthouse in Inverness, and played for those who gave all.

“Honor our dead, honor those who gave it all,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.