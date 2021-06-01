Advertisement

Bishop James McKnight has passed away at the age of 91

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bishop James McKnight, of the Church of God by Faith, died on Saturday at the age of 91.

He was Senior Pastor of his church for more than 54 years. He became presiding Bishop of the organization in 1984 and held that position until 2014. McKnight is also a US Army veteran, having served during the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife, four children, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

