Gainesville Bridge Club raising money for Alzheimer’s research

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Bridge Club is raising money for Alzheimer’s research. The club recently lost long time member Evelyn Kleinsasser, so to honor her memory they are raising money.

Club members say Kleinsasser took almost 10 years off from the game to care for her husband with Alzheimer’s. The club is selling raffle tickets for a thousand dollar Visa gift card, you can also get an oil painting of your pet.

The link to donate is act.alz.org/goto/Gainesville

