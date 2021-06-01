Hurricane Season Starts Today

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Today is June 1st and marks the official start of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Hurricane Season runs from June 1st to November 30th every year. Activity in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico tends to start slow and build through August and September reaching the climatological peak on September 10th. October can also be active with the season winding down through November.

We had another early start this year with Tropical Storm Ana which lasted 2 days and dissipated NE of Bermuda late on May 23rd. The Atlantic Basin is quiet now with no areas of concern but is constantly being monitored by the NHC. During June, most named storms form in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and the western Caribbean. Water temperatures in this area are running slightly above average and could help in some potential early development.

Tropical Season Outlooks for 2021 from a number of tropical research facilities and NOAA are indicating the potential for an above-average number of storms this year. Now is the time to prepare to keep you and you’re family safe during Hurricane Season. Remember regardless of the number of storms forecast, it only takes one. Stay safe!

