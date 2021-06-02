Alachua County man arrested after beating a woman unconscious

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County man is behind bars for nearly beating a woman to death.

According to gainesville police, 24-year-old Zabriel Black beat a woman unconscious after he allegedly found a bag of cocaine in her room -claiming it was his.

He threatened to kill the woman but was stopped by another person there.

Along with his brother, he stole more than $800 worth of the victim’s property from her apartment.

Black is charged with attempted felony murder and robbery.

Zabriel’s brother, Javontea, is also being accused of sexually assaulting the victim.

