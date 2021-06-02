Former High Springs Police Chief James Troiano hired by ACSO

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson has approved a new full-time employee and he has a familiar face.

Former High Springs Police Chief James Troiano will now serve as major with the sheriff’s office.

Troiano had his contract terminated with the High Springs Police Department in 2011 following a suspension. The Florida Police Benevolent Association called for his firing after complaints from employees.

He was also accused of using inappropriate language during an argument with staff at the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Troiano will report to undersheriff Joel Decoursey effective June 6.

