MERT team ready for hurricane season

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s hurricane season, and while many people are just now getting ready, some have been preparing all year long.

Every Wednesday the Marion County Emergency Radio Team trains together so they can be prepared.

MERT is made up of about 25 volunteers who operate ham radios to keep the lines of communication open during an emergency, so if cell service drops or the internet goes out, they can still receive and send messages.

“Whether we have a hurricane or a tornado or just the communications goes down, they’re set to where they can go mobile anywhere in Marion County and set up and be able to communicate back to the EOC here,” Emergency Management Director, Preson Bowlin said.

One of their main goals is to keep communication open between emergency management and shelters.

“We gave, I believe 13 shelters, and in conjunction with the school district, because that’s where our shelters are, have computers set up so we can tie our radios in and we can either do voice communications or because of their cooperation we’re able to do digital communications,” MERT Assistant Coordinator Bill Gillespie said.

And with hurricane season here, “Of course, because you try to make sure that the plans that you have are ready to go and everybody’s coordinated,” Gillespie added explaining how busy this time of year this is.

So throughout the year and especially from now until Nov. these team members will be ready to take on whatever comes their way.

