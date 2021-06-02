Advertisement

MERT team ready for hurricane season

By Julia Laude
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s hurricane season, and while many people are just now getting ready, some have been preparing all year long.

Every Wednesday the Marion County Emergency Radio Team trains together so they can be prepared.

MERT is made up of about 25 volunteers who operate ham radios to keep the lines of communication open during an emergency, so if cell service drops or the internet goes out, they can still receive and send messages.

“Whether we have a hurricane or a tornado or just the communications goes down, they’re set to where they can go mobile anywhere in Marion County and set up and be able to communicate back to the EOC here,” Emergency Management Director, Preson Bowlin said.

One of their main goals is to keep communication open between emergency management and shelters.

“We gave, I believe 13 shelters, and in conjunction with the school district, because that’s where our shelters are, have computers set up so we can tie our radios in and we can either do voice communications or because of their cooperation we’re able to do digital communications,” MERT Assistant Coordinator Bill Gillespie said.

And with hurricane season here, “Of course, because you try to make sure that the plans that you have are ready to go and everybody’s coordinated,” Gillespie added explaining how busy this time of year this is.

So throughout the year and especially from now until Nov. these team members will be ready to take on whatever comes their way.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A petition is demanding Diyonne McGraw step down
A petition is demanding Diyonne McGraw step down
Breaking: ASO deputies find human remains in NW Alachua County
Two thieves break into Lang Jewelers in Tioga Town Center early Wednesday morning and walk away...
WATCH: Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of jewelry after breaking into a Tioga Town Center store
Marcus Antonio Peterson and 7 others distributed ecstasy and flakka.
Lake City man has been indicted for his part in a drug trafficking gang
Detectives search an area near an abandoned hotel in Northern Alachua County for missing...
Deputies search area in Northern Alachua County for missing 13-year-old girl

Latest News

Columbia County commission meeting took place Thursday night.
Columbia County commission lifts state of emergency order
Man sentenced to life in prison in robbery case
Man in Lucky Panada Cafe Robbery sentenced to life in prison
Man sentenced to life in prison in robbery case
Crenshaw sentenced to life in prison
man serving life in prison admits there's more crimes he committed.
Man serving life in Florida State prison is admitting to new crimes
Columbia County commission meeting took place Thursday night.
Columbia County Commission considers advisory board and lifts State of emergency order