A Gainesville man is in jail following an attempted murder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars in connection to a January shooting.

According to police, Labonta McDonald pointed a gun at the defendant’s head when she walked through the door of the home they share together.

The 34-year-old threatened to kill her and she ran to her car.

McDonald smashed the windows of her car and fired several rounds at her as she continued to run away.

McDonald was arrested Wednesday night.

He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

