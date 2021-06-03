A man attempts to flee in an Uber after shooting into an apartment

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Detrion Curry is in custody after fleeing from a shooting scene in an Uber.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies, Curry fired shots into an apartment after the person living there asked him to turn his music down.

The 46-year-old tried fleeing the scene in an Uber which was eventually pulled over by authorities.

Curry denied the shooting but was taken into custody.

He’s being charged with aggravated assault.

