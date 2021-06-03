Advertisement

A petition is demanding Diyonne McGraw step down

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A petition demanding that Alachua County School Board member Diyonne McGraw step down from her position is gaining traction.

The petition claims that McGraw’s address is in District 4 but she ran in District 2.

TV20 has confirmed that McGraw’s address is at Northwest 21st Terrace which is zoned in District Four.

McGraw was elected in District 2 in the November 2020 election.

The petition currently has more than 250 signatures.

This is a developing story.

TRENDING STORY: TEDx event to come to North Central Florida

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Breaking: ASO deputies find human remains in NW Alachua County
Two thieves break into Lang Jewelers in Tioga Town Center early Wednesday morning and walk away...
WATCH: Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of jewelry after breaking into a Tioga Town Center store
Marcus Antonio Peterson and 7 others distributed ecstasy and flakka.
Lake City man has been indicted for his part in a drug trafficking gang
Detectives search an area near an abandoned hotel in Northern Alachua County for missing...
Deputies search area in Northern Alachua County for missing 13-year-old girl

Latest News

Columbia County commission meeting took place Thursday night.
Columbia County commission lifts state of emergency order
Man sentenced to life in prison in robbery case
Man in Lucky Panada Cafe Robbery sentenced to life in prison
Man sentenced to life in prison in robbery case
Crenshaw sentenced to life in prison
man serving life in prison admits there's more crimes he committed.
Man serving life in Florida State prison is admitting to new crimes
Columbia County commission meeting took place Thursday night.
Columbia County Commission considers advisory board and lifts State of emergency order