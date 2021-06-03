A petition is demanding Diyonne McGraw step down
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A petition demanding that Alachua County School Board member Diyonne McGraw step down from her position is gaining traction.
The petition claims that McGraw’s address is in District 4 but she ran in District 2.
TV20 has confirmed that McGraw’s address is at Northwest 21st Terrace which is zoned in District Four.
McGraw was elected in District 2 in the November 2020 election.
The petition currently has more than 250 signatures.
This is a developing story.
TRENDING STORY: TEDx event to come to North Central Florida
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.