ACPS Superintendent Carlee Simon presents her reorganization plan for the district

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s Schools Superintendent Carlee Simon presented her reorganization plan Wednesday, parents, and staff have been upset with some of the previously released details.

The plan focuses on how to use 90 million dollars in federal funding to help students recover from the pandemic. Florida districts are required to submit a plan to the state on how the money will be used. The money must be spent before September of 2023. The plan will focus initially on students that struggled to keep up academically during the pandemic.

“ESSER is essentially seed money,” said Dr. Simon. “It gives us the opportunity to improve educational experiences and outcomes for all students.”

Simon also wants to redraw school district zones and implement ‘whole school’ magnet programs. The programs would draw students to a school from other school zones. A pilot STEAM program will start this upcoming year at Metcalfe Elementary.

RELATED STORY: “She really made an impact”: Parents try to convince ACPS leaders to renew Glen Springs Principal Deanna Feagin

As we previously reported, part of the plan involves not renewing the contracts of nine administrators, including Glen Springs principal Deanna Feagin.

“We need to hear from families, staff, and other citizens about what they expect from our schools,” said Dr. Simon. “Ultimately we should be providing a high-quality education for all students, no matter where they live.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.