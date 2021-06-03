Alachua County Animal Services offers free adoption through June 10th

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Services is offering free adoptions but it’s only for a limited time.

Adoption fees are waived through June 10th, that’s next Thursday.

The shelter is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

All adopted pets are spayed or neutered.

