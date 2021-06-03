Advertisement

Alachua County Pets: Cash, Tomato, Eggplant, Corn, and Blair

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County.

Cash is a sweet 3-year-old Black Mouth Cur who weighs 40lbs. He likes playing with toys somewhat, but isn’t very good at fetch. He’s a low to medium energy dog who settles down pretty quickly. Plus, he’s easy to walk on a leash.

Next is a trio of kittens: Tomato, Eggplant and Corn. Corn is described as a bit of a rascal. All three of these cats love to play constantly.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County Pets: Lucky, Pru, Abigail, Zoey, and Joe

Finally, Blair a 4-year-old Gray American Staffordshire weighing in at 40lbs. She’s a little on the shy side but a treat will help her warm up to you.

Adoption fees are waived until June 10th as they invite people to come and meet a new furry friend at Camp ACAS.

The shelter is also offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

