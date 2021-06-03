Advertisement

Breaking: ASO deputies find human remains in NW Alachua County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has located human remains on County Road 239 in Northwest Alachua County, Wednesday. Deputies were in the area searching for the remains of 13-year-old Delia Young.

According to the sheriff’s office, positive identification of the remains has not been made. Detectives and forensic investigators will work with the Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

RELATED STORY: Deputies advance Delia Young search to recovery effort, still hope to find her alive

Wednesday morning TV20 was with Deputies as they searched for Delia. Deputies had been looking for Delia for nearly three weeks. They searched County Road 236 using ATVs and K-9 units. It was around 15 miles from Delia’s aunt, Valerie Young’s home where the child was last seen. Delia’s legal guardian, Marian Williams, confessed to deputies Delia was dead. Williams and young are facing multiple charges in the case.

RELATED STORY: “She liked to make people happy”: Relative of 13-year-old Delia Young said she was loving and quiet

Please see the news release from Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. regarding human remains found in Alachua County.

Posted by Alachua County Sheriff on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A petition is demanding Diyonne McGraw step down
A petition is demanding Diyonne McGraw step down
Two thieves break into Lang Jewelers in Tioga Town Center early Wednesday morning and walk away...
WATCH: Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of jewelry after breaking into a Tioga Town Center store
Marcus Antonio Peterson and 7 others distributed ecstasy and flakka.
Lake City man has been indicted for his part in a drug trafficking gang
Detectives search an area near an abandoned hotel in Northern Alachua County for missing...
Deputies search area in Northern Alachua County for missing 13-year-old girl

Latest News

Columbia County commission meeting took place Thursday night.
Columbia County commission lifts state of emergency order
Man sentenced to life in prison in robbery case
Man in Lucky Panada Cafe Robbery sentenced to life in prison
Man sentenced to life in prison in robbery case
Crenshaw sentenced to life in prison
man serving life in prison admits there's more crimes he committed.
Man serving life in Florida State prison is admitting to new crimes
Columbia County commission meeting took place Thursday night.
Columbia County Commission considers advisory board and lifts State of emergency order