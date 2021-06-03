Breaking: ASO deputies find human remains in NW Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has located human remains on County Road 239 in Northwest Alachua County, Wednesday. Deputies were in the area searching for the remains of 13-year-old Delia Young.

According to the sheriff’s office, positive identification of the remains has not been made. Detectives and forensic investigators will work with the Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

Wednesday morning TV20 was with Deputies as they searched for Delia. Deputies had been looking for Delia for nearly three weeks. They searched County Road 236 using ATVs and K-9 units. It was around 15 miles from Delia’s aunt, Valerie Young’s home where the child was last seen. Delia’s legal guardian, Marian Williams, confessed to deputies Delia was dead. Williams and young are facing multiple charges in the case.

Please see the news release from Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. regarding human remains found in Alachua County. Posted by Alachua County Sheriff on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

