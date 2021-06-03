Federal investigation into Malcom Randall VA Medical Center finds “deficient and mismanaged” care after patient death

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A federal investigation into the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville has concluded.

The investigation found that the treatment of a patient who died at the medical center was “deficient and mismanaged”.

The Office of Inspector General released a report Thursday that found that an emergency department nurse and nurse practitioner failed to properly respond to the patient’s condition in the spring of 2020.

The patient, identified only as “a smoker in their 60s,” died later that day, but investigators say they were unable to determine if more expeditious care would have kept him from dying.

