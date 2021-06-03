Advertisement

Lake City man has been indicted for his part in a drug trafficking gang

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Lake City with a long rap sheet has been indicted for his role in a drug trafficking gang. The US Attorney’s Office reports 35 year old Marcus Antonio Peterson and seven others distributed ecstasy and flakka.

According to the indictment and other court documents, Peterson and his accomplices sold the narcotics out of a trap house in Jacksonville from July 2018 until April 13th 2021. Records show Peterson has been in and out of the court system for many years, often on drug charges he faces 20 years in prison.

