Lake City Medical Center is adding $36 million in upgrades

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Medical Center is investing even more millions into their facility.

The hospital is announcing $36,000,000 in upgrades to the facility. That’s on top of the $10,000,000 invested over the last six months.

The money will be used to add 10 hospital beds to the main building and 18 beds in the emergency department.

Several departments also will get upgrades, and a new building will be located behind the main hospital.

