Lake City Medical Center starts multi-million dollar expansion projects

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Access to healthcare is growing in Columbia County as Lake City Medical Center gears up for another multi-million dollar expansion.

The hospital is wrapping up a new wing that adds 12beds for in-patient services. In phase two, $36 million will add 10 extra in-patient beds and 18 more emergency room beds.

A new building will house departments such as pharmacy, food services and environmental services. Construction on all phases is expected to finish in two years’ time.

“When you have care closer to home it saves lives,” said Interim CEO Jill Adams. “Time is very important when it comes to health care so having these services right here in Lake City/Columbia County and for the surrounding counties. It’s amazing! It’s amazing and with our growth expansion is so needed so that you can be here throughout the entire stay.”

Phase one is expected to have patients in July, that’s when 60,000 square-foot expansion will begin.

