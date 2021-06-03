Little League Baseball Returns to Lake City

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Put them in coach, the young guns are ready to play.

Competitive baseball is returning to Lake City this Friday at the Southside Sports Complex.

Thirty-eight teams across the Sunshine State will be competing to play in the Babe Ruth Baseball Rookie Qualifier starting at 4 PM. Teams who advance get the chance to play in the Babe Ruth Rookie State Tournament in Palm Beach Gardens.

The qualifier runs through Sunday and admission is free.

