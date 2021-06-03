Advertisement

Little League Baseball Returns to Lake City

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Put them in coach, the young guns are ready to play.

Competitive baseball is returning to Lake City this Friday at the Southside Sports Complex.

Thirty-eight teams across the Sunshine State will be competing to play in the Babe Ruth Baseball Rookie Qualifier starting at 4 PM. Teams who advance get the chance to play in the Babe Ruth Rookie State Tournament in Palm Beach Gardens.

The qualifier runs through Sunday and admission is free.

