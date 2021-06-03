Marion County School Board Member Beth McCall Resigns

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - During Thursday’s Marion County’s school board work session.

District two’s board member Beth McCall resigned in a letter to the board.

“I will not compromise my values or integrity to find a loophole such as placing a camper in a campground in district 2,” said McCall.

She has been representing district two since being elected in 2016 and ran unopposed in 2020.

In her resignation letter, she said due to the health issues of her husband they made the decision to move to a smaller more manageable home.

Which is in district one. They had lived in district two for 26 years.

Nancy Thrower the Marion County School Board Chair said she was caught off guard by this decision.

“It did come as a shock I knew that she had moved, but I really connect that she was no longer in her district so when that came to light it was a surprise.”

McCall ended the letter saying her work is not done and she will continue to work as an advocate for public education.

Chairwoman thrower says the next step in the process is for Governor Ron DeSantis to appoint McCall’s replacement to serve out the rest of her second term.

