Summer school is in session in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public School officials said that this summer school session is expected to be the biggest they’ve had in 15 years.

Under normal circumstances, summer school in Marion County is by invitation only, but this year it’s open to all students in an effort to close education gaps created by the pandemic and online learning.

Staff at Eighth Street Elementary School said they hope that more of their students take advantage of this opportunity.

This year, the estimated 5.8 million dollar price tag for these summer programs will be funded with federal dollars meant to cover pandemic expenses.

And these students are excited to be in the class room.

“Good,” Second grader Dawson Turner simply said.

“We can meet new friends and we can have a good time,” Student Felix Popoca added.

Third grade teacher, Yvette Robles said this is her first time teaching summer school, but said she’s happy to help her students get over the ‘COVID and summer slide.’

“Some kids over the summer, they have that ‘summer slide’ so it’s nice to get them caught up, get them ready for whatever they need to be ready for third grade,” Robles said.

The Marion County School Board has also decided that masks are optional during the summer.

We saw that a majority of the students and staff have decided to go without.

“You can actually see their facial expressions, like if they’re not getting something or if they’re confused or even just to see them interacting more,” she said.

Principal Ryan Bennett said they focused on personally inviting students who are struggling with school and virtual students.

70 students initially signed up.

“We do have some kids that were digital throughout the school year that are taking advantage of coming back. A few of those students haven’t been here since we left when COVID started so yes, just to get them back, and get them familiar with hall ways and class rooms and scheduling of what school looks like versus waking up at home and being at home,” Bennet said.

And it’s not too late for students to sign up for summer school.

Bennett said they won’t deny a child from enrolling in class this summer.

