TEDx event to come to North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An independently organized TED event is making it’s way to Gainesville this Saturday.

Eight speakers from across the country will be in attendance along with three performers from North Central Florida. The event theme is GRIT, which aims to highlight local individuals and stories to open minds and transform the Greater Gainesville community.

Co-organizer Tom Puketza said the theme will convey the importance perseverance, especially after the last year of life during the pandemic.

“We wanted to make sure the speakers are going to speak in the language of stories and what they’ve gone through,” said Puketza. “It’s incredible the stories everyone has to share.”

This event has been in the planning process for almost a year and a half, following their first event in February of 2019. It’s set to begin a 4 p.m. on Saturday. To purchase tickets click here.

