Advertisement

TEDx event to come to North Central Florida

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An independently organized TED event is making it’s way to Gainesville this Saturday.

Eight speakers from across the country will be in attendance along with three performers from North Central Florida. The event theme is GRIT, which aims to highlight local individuals and stories to open minds and transform the Greater Gainesville community.

Co-organizer Tom Puketza said the theme will convey the importance perseverance, especially after the last year of life during the pandemic.

“We wanted to make sure the speakers are going to speak in the language of stories and what they’ve gone through,” said Puketza. “It’s incredible the stories everyone has to share.”

RELATED STORY: Memorial golf tournament to benefit North Central Florida veterans

This event has been in the planning process for almost a year and a half, following their first event in February of 2019. It’s set to begin a 4 p.m. on Saturday. To purchase tickets click here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A petition is demanding Diyonne McGraw step down
A petition is demanding Diyonne McGraw step down
Breaking: ASO deputies find human remains in NW Alachua County
Two thieves break into Lang Jewelers in Tioga Town Center early Wednesday morning and walk away...
WATCH: Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of jewelry after breaking into a Tioga Town Center store
Marcus Antonio Peterson and 7 others distributed ecstasy and flakka.
Lake City man has been indicted for his part in a drug trafficking gang
Detectives search an area near an abandoned hotel in Northern Alachua County for missing...
Deputies search area in Northern Alachua County for missing 13-year-old girl

Latest News

Columbia County commission meeting took place Thursday night.
Columbia County commission lifts state of emergency order
Man sentenced to life in prison in robbery case
Man in Lucky Panada Cafe Robbery sentenced to life in prison
Man sentenced to life in prison in robbery case
Crenshaw sentenced to life in prison
man serving life in prison admits there's more crimes he committed.
Man serving life in Florida State prison is admitting to new crimes
Columbia County commission meeting took place Thursday night.
Columbia County Commission considers advisory board and lifts State of emergency order