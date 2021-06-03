WATCH: Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of jewelry after breaking into a Tioga Town Center store

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -The owners of Lang Jewelers are rebuilding after two thieves broke in and walked away with tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. This all happened early Wednesday morning, lasted only a couple of minutes, and it was all caught on camera.

The two people drove up in a sedan-style vehicle and park near the back door of the jewelry store in Tioga Town Center. A few minutes later, the same two individuals are now at the front of the store, peeking through the glass windows and doors. Then they decide to break through the glass using what appears to be a sledgehammer. After just about 2 minutes in the store, they were on their way.

Matthew Lang, the owner of the store, is just thankful no one was injured.

“If it is going to happen, I certainly it rather happen in the middle of the night when no one is around. I have seen a lot of situations where people come in during the day and committed very violent acts on people, owners, staff. I’m just thankful that nobody got hurt,” explained Lang.

When he first heard the alarm, he wasn’t sure it was real, but then he saw the disguised individuals going from display case to display case smashing the glass.

“First, I thought it was probably just a false alarm because we get those on occasion. I immediately opened up my camera on my phone to see what was going on inside my store, and the first thing I saw was two guys smashing my showcases with sledgehammers,” said Lang. “I told the security company that yes, this was a real burglary.”

The two men went out the back door and hopped in the car. Lang is shocked this happened in the Tioga area and said while the suspects got away with some of his inventory, he is thankful, “nobody got hurt; that is the main thing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers. To contact ASO, call (352) 955-1818. If you would like to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers, call (352) 372-7867 or click here.

