What’s Growing On: One NCFL group is making composting easy for everyone

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Landfills are home to some of the highest amounts of methane gas in our environment. The EPA says these gases are detrimental to our ozone layer and can create a multitude of problems in the environment.

One Gainesville group is trying to change that on a local level.

Beaten Path Compost turns your trash into what composters call ‘black gold’.

“We do residential curbside pickup around Gainesville,” Garrett Alvar, a composter on the project said, “Basically, we go ahead and we stop at the resident’s house, we give them a brand new clean bucket, we pick up their bucket with the food scraps in it and then we take that and collect it all, bring it out here, pour it onto our pile in the back and then we add some mulch to it, mix it up.”

Chickens, donkeys, and even a dog roams around their property to do their part in adding natural microbes to the compost pile.

Alvar said the compost community has grown exponentially over the last year or so.

“At this point we have 250 residents that work with us, 14 restaurants, and a couple other local places where you can just dump your compost and we’ll collect that as well,” Alvar said.

21% of an average trash bag contains food scraps, according to the U.S. Composting Council. Most trash ends up in landfills where the food has no way to properly break down, creating methane gas and continuing the food waste problem.

To those interested in making a change in their own household, Alvar says, “Through composting and supporting us or creating your own compost pile, you’re taking a little bit of that waste that originally wouldn’t be benefitting anybody, and it’s providing massive benefits for both the environment and for yourself.”

The group plans on selling the nutrient-rich soil to residents to improve residential or community gardens.

More information on Beaten Path Compost can be found HERE.

