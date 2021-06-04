A Levy County man is in jail after stealing a UTV, possession of meth and fentanyl

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A Levy County man is behind bars after he stole a UTV from a farm.

According to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office William Ford took the vehicle from a farm near Chiefland.

The 30-year-old was riding it down U.S. Alternate Highway 27-B when deputies spotted him.

He crashed the UTV and then fled on foot.

He was later found on State Road 24 near Bronson in possession of meth and fentanyl.

He is currently in the Levy County Jail on multiple charges and a bond of $70,000.

