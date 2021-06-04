A Levy County woman is nearly $200K richer after buying a winning lottery ticket
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A Levy County woman had a big decision to make thanks to a winning lottery ticket.
Veronica Rich bought the Jackpot Triple Play at the Murphy Express on North Young Blvd. in Chiefland.
The 51-year-old’s winning ticket was worth $250,000 and she chose the lump sum payment of almost $198,000.
