A Levy County woman is nearly $200K richer after buying a winning lottery ticket

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A Levy County woman had a big decision to make thanks to a winning lottery ticket.

Veronica Rich bought the Jackpot Triple Play at the Murphy Express on North Young Blvd. in Chiefland.

The 51-year-old’s winning ticket was worth $250,000 and she chose the lump sum payment of almost $198,000.

