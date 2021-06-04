Columbia County commission lifts state of emergency order

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Things got heated at the Columbia County commission meeting Thursday night.

This was the second time chair rocky ford ordered a citizen removed for disrupting the meeting.

Tensions rose over whether the commission would endorse a citizens Advisory Board for the Sheriff’s office.

Although opinion was split, commissioners ultimately voted “no” because they did not feel they had jurisdiction.

Commissioner ronald williams expressed hope that sheriff mark hunter would come back with a citizens board proposal that was acceptable to him for the board to vote on.

In the same meeting the commission removed their state of emergency as the pandemic winds down. The commission decision was unanimous.

