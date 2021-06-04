Advertisement

Columbia County commission lifts state of emergency order

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Things got heated at the Columbia County commission meeting Thursday night.

This was the second time chair rocky ford ordered a citizen removed for disrupting the meeting.

Tensions rose over whether the commission would endorse a citizens Advisory Board for the Sheriff’s office.

Although opinion was split, commissioners ultimately voted “no” because they did not feel they had jurisdiction.

Commissioner ronald williams expressed hope that sheriff mark hunter would come back with a citizens board proposal that was acceptable to him for the board to vote on.

In the same meeting the commission removed their state of emergency as the pandemic winds down. The commission decision was unanimous.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A petition is demanding Diyonne McGraw step down
A petition is demanding Diyonne McGraw step down
Breaking: ASO deputies find human remains in NW Alachua County
Two thieves break into Lang Jewelers in Tioga Town Center early Wednesday morning and walk away...
WATCH: Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of jewelry after breaking into a Tioga Town Center store
Marcus Antonio Peterson and 7 others distributed ecstasy and flakka.
Lake City man has been indicted for his part in a drug trafficking gang
Detectives search an area near an abandoned hotel in Northern Alachua County for missing...
Deputies search area in Northern Alachua County for missing 13-year-old girl

Latest News

Man sentenced to life in prison in robbery case
Man in Lucky Panada Cafe Robbery sentenced to life in prison
Man sentenced to life in prison in robbery case
Crenshaw sentenced to life in prison
man serving life in prison admits there's more crimes he committed.
Man serving life in Florida State prison is admitting to new crimes
Columbia County commission meeting took place Thursday night.
Columbia County Commission considers advisory board and lifts State of emergency order