Advertisement

Florida Ballpark open at full capacity for the NCAA Regional Tournament

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Many firsts were experienced at Florida Ballpark June 4 as the park opened at full capacity and hosted the NCAA Regional Tournament.

Many fans were elated to give their teams a loud and warm welcome.

A lengthy rain delay lowered the attendance in the first game, but many Gator fans were happy to be apart of the tournament.

“One thing that we’ve been missing out on is fans. All year, the lack of fans, empty seats, so, pretty pumped to have a full crowd,” Jacob Rosenberg, a lifelong Gator fan, said.

Some fans said they’ve been ready for the ballpark to open at full capacity, especially after a year of limited attendance if any at all.

Related Story: Gator baseball team falls in NCAA tournament opener

However, the excitement about full capacity wasn’t just for the spectators. Many fans were more relieved that the players would have a real crowd to cheer them on in the full spirit of baseball.

“I think the full capacity is great. I think the atmosphere really changes for the team whenever it’s full capacity cause when you come when there isn’t full capacity, the atmosphere just isn’t the same for the players, they’re really quiet. You know, there’s not a whole lot of yelling going on- cheering, and I think it gets in the players’ heads,” Maloy Meyer said.

The tournament will continue through June 5 and 6.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Diyonne McGraw is defending her legitimacy as a member of the Alachua County School Board after...
EXCLUSIVE: ACPS Board Member says she will stay in her position despite calls for her resignation
Deputies identify remains found June 2 as that of Delia Young.
Human remains found in NW Alachua County identified as Delia Young
Kendaruis Edwards
One Gainesville man is in jail, another at large following robbery
malcom randall va medical center investigation
Federal investigation into Malcom Randall VA Medical Center finds “deficient and mismanaged” care after patient death
Beth McCall resigns from moving out of district.
Marion County School Board Member Beth McCall Resigns

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE: ACPS Board Member reveals documents she claims will prove she lives in her district
EXCLUSIVE: ACPS Board Member reveals documents she claims will prove she lives in her district
Diyonne McGraw is defending her legitimacy as a member of the Alachua County School Board after...
EXCLUSIVE: ACPS Board Member reveals documents she claims will prove she lives in her district
horse fever
Marion Cultural Alliance fundraises through ‘horse fever’ art collection giveaway
suwannee crash
One man dead, several injured after two vehicles collide in Suwannee County