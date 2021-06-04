Florida Ballpark open at full capacity for the NCAA Regional Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Many firsts were experienced at Florida Ballpark June 4 as the park opened at full capacity and hosted the NCAA Regional Tournament.

Many fans were elated to give their teams a loud and warm welcome.

A lengthy rain delay lowered the attendance in the first game, but many Gator fans were happy to be apart of the tournament.

“One thing that we’ve been missing out on is fans. All year, the lack of fans, empty seats, so, pretty pumped to have a full crowd,” Jacob Rosenberg, a lifelong Gator fan, said.

Some fans said they’ve been ready for the ballpark to open at full capacity, especially after a year of limited attendance if any at all.

Related Story: Gator baseball team falls in NCAA tournament opener

However, the excitement about full capacity wasn’t just for the spectators. Many fans were more relieved that the players would have a real crowd to cheer them on in the full spirit of baseball.

“I think the full capacity is great. I think the atmosphere really changes for the team whenever it’s full capacity cause when you come when there isn’t full capacity, the atmosphere just isn’t the same for the players, they’re really quiet. You know, there’s not a whole lot of yelling going on- cheering, and I think it gets in the players’ heads,” Maloy Meyer said.

The tournament will continue through June 5 and 6.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.