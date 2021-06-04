Advertisement

Gainesville Free Friday Concerts return this week at Bo Diddley Plaza

Gainesville Free Fridays Concert Series returns to Bo Diddley Plaza
Gainesville Free Fridays Concert Series returns to Bo Diddley Plaza(City of Gainesville)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville’s Free Friday Concert Series is making a comeback.

Starting Friday at 8 pm, local and regional musicians will perform in Bo Diddley Plaza. The events are held every Friday through the month of October.

Music genres will include rock to reggae and everything in between. The full lineup is below.

June

June 4    Richy Stano and Chelsea (contemporary covers)

June 11  Real Deelz (classic rock & Americana)

June 18  Decyo McDuffie (jazz)

June 25  The Ruckus with Cathy DeWitt, Janet Rucker & Maggie Rucker (folk)

July

July 2     Jimmy Young & Passion (R&B)

July 9     Phillip “JazzDad” Thomas & The Forever Miles Band (covers with a smooth jazz twist)

July 16   King Eddie & Pili Pili (reggae)

July 23   Blackbird Morning (original rock)

July 30   Johnson and Burns (classic covers)

August

August 6    De Lions of Jah (reggae)

August 13    Pre-Existing Conditions (60′s – 90′s covers)

August 20    Royce Lovett (soul, hip hop)

August 27    N’Vyzion (R&B)

September

September 3    Fodder Wing (Americana)

September 10    Fast Lane (funk, R&B)

September 17    Wax Wings (original folk-rock)

September 24    Couch Messiahs (classic rock)

October

October 1    Little Jake Mitchell and the Soul Searchers (soul, blues, R&B)

October 8    LP3 featuring Dr. Neu (jam band, funk)

October 15    Morningbell (originals, recreating their Basso Profundo album from 2011)

October 22    The Impostors (The Beatles tribute)

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A petition is demanding Diyonne McGraw step down
A petition is demanding Diyonne McGraw step down
Breaking: ASO deputies find human remains in NW Alachua County
Two thieves break into Lang Jewelers in Tioga Town Center early Wednesday morning and walk away...
WATCH: Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of jewelry after breaking into a Tioga Town Center store
Marcus Antonio Peterson and 7 others distributed ecstasy and flakka.
Lake City man has been indicted for his part in a drug trafficking gang
Detectives search an area near an abandoned hotel in Northern Alachua County for missing...
Deputies search area in Northern Alachua County for missing 13-year-old girl

Latest News

Columbia County commission meeting took place Thursday night.
Columbia County commission lifts state of emergency order
Man sentenced to life in prison in robbery case
Man in Lucky Panada Cafe Robbery sentenced to life in prison
Man sentenced to life in prison in robbery case
Crenshaw sentenced to life in prison
man serving life in prison admits there's more crimes he committed.
Man serving life in Florida State prison is admitting to new crimes
Columbia County commission meeting took place Thursday night.
Columbia County Commission considers advisory board and lifts State of emergency order