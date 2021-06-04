Gainesville Free Friday Concerts return this week at Bo Diddley Plaza

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville’s Free Friday Concert Series is making a comeback.

Starting Friday at 8 pm, local and regional musicians will perform in Bo Diddley Plaza. The events are held every Friday through the month of October.

Music genres will include rock to reggae and everything in between. The full lineup is below.

June

June 4 Richy Stano and Chelsea (contemporary covers)

June 11 Real Deelz (classic rock & Americana)

June 18 Decyo McDuffie (jazz)

June 25 The Ruckus with Cathy DeWitt, Janet Rucker & Maggie Rucker (folk)

July

July 2 Jimmy Young & Passion (R&B)

July 9 Phillip “JazzDad” Thomas & The Forever Miles Band (covers with a smooth jazz twist)

July 16 King Eddie & Pili Pili (reggae)

July 23 Blackbird Morning (original rock)

July 30 Johnson and Burns (classic covers)

August

August 6 De Lions of Jah (reggae)

August 13 Pre-Existing Conditions (60′s – 90′s covers)

August 20 Royce Lovett (soul, hip hop)

August 27 N’Vyzion (R&B)

September

September 3 Fodder Wing (Americana)

September 10 Fast Lane (funk, R&B)

September 17 Wax Wings (original folk-rock)

September 24 Couch Messiahs (classic rock)

October

October 1 Little Jake Mitchell and the Soul Searchers (soul, blues, R&B)

October 8 LP3 featuring Dr. Neu (jam band, funk)

October 15 Morningbell (originals, recreating their Basso Profundo album from 2011)

October 22 The Impostors (The Beatles tribute)

