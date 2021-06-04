Advertisement

Gator baseball team falls in NCAA tournament opener

USF surprises regional top seed Florida, 5-3
Florida outfielder Jacob Young catches a fly ball for an out on Tennessee's Max Ferguson in the...
Florida outfielder Jacob Young catches a fly ball for an out on Tennessee's Max Ferguson in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball game during the Southeastern Conference tournament Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 15 national seed Florida Gators will have to travel the long way in order to reach the Super Regionals. Florida never led in Friday’s NCAA Gainesville Regional opener and lost to South Florida, 5-3. The loss means the Gators (38-21) must win four games over the next three days in order to keep their season going.

USF (29-27) received solo home runs from Riley Hogan and Carmine Lane and took a 3-1 lead on Florida in the top of the fifth inning.

Florida’s Nathan Hickey (2-for-3) collected his second RBI of the game in the bottom half of the inning, delivering a run-scoring single that drove in Mac Guscette. However, Hickey was stranded at second base, and the Gators never got closer than 3-2.

USF padded its lead in the sixth on a wild pitch by reliever Christian Scott. Then in the seventh, the Bulls extended to a 5-2 advantage, helped by Jud Fabian’s two errors on one play on a ball hit to centerfield.

Down 5-2 in the eighth inning, Kris Armstrong homered to pull Florida within two. The Gators brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but pinch hitter Kirby McMullen struck out to end the game.

The Gators will face the loser of Friday’s other game in the Gainesville Regional between Miami and South Alabama. The loser’s bracket game takes place at noon on Saturday at Florida Ballpark.

