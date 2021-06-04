Gator baseball team ready to host NCAA regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Regardless of the path the Florida Gators took to the NCAA tournament, the team can still can accomplish all of its goals. The Gators (38-20), who were a unanimous preseason No. 1 in college baseball, will host the Gainesville Regional starting Friday at noon as the No. 15 national seed. For a team that experienced ups and downs this season it will all be worth it if they can keep their season going.

Florida will face off against South Florida in the tournament’s opening game at noon, with Miami battling South Alabama at 5 p.m. Winners meet Saturday at 4 p.m. The entire regional tournament is double elimination, and will send one team to the Super Regionals next weekend.

It will also be the first fully-attended event inside the new Florida Ballpark, and head coach Kevin O’Sullivan likes his team’s chances, given their three wins last week in the SEC tournament.

“Honestly, I feel really good about our team, I really do,” said O’Sullivan. “I feel like we’ve been playing as well as we’ve been all year, I think a lot of people would agree with that. We’ve already had great atmosphere but I’m really looking forward to this weekend.”

Florida will start right hander Tommy Mace against USF. Mace is 6-1 this season with a 4.32 ERA and tossed five solid innings last week versus Kentucky, allowing just one run on seven hits.

“I like to know how they are as a team, their hitting philosophy as a team,” said Mace of USF. “Obviously Sully calls the pitches so I put my trust in him.”

Florida will follow Mace with Hunter Barco and Franco Aleman in the pitching rotation. The Gators and Bulls did not meet this season, but Florida did sweep USF in a three-game series in March of 2020.

