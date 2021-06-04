Gator Outfielder Jud Fabian voted a Third Team All-American

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A lot of Major League Baseball scouts will be in attendance this weekend for the NCAA Gainesville Regional featuring Florida, Miami, South Alabama, and USF. One player who will certainly generate some attention is Gator center fielder Jud Fabian.

The Ocala native was voted a Third Team All-American on Thursday by Collegiate Baseball newspaper, a nod to not only Fabian’s play on the field, but his potential.

Fabian’s 20 home runs are second most among SEC players and sixth in the country, while his 46 RBI’s are second most on the Gators. He has 30 extra base hits and has committed just two errors in the field.

Fabian also shook off a rash of strikeouts that limited his effectiveness early in SEC play. He enters the NCAA tournament batting .258 overall but has struck out 76 times in 57 games.

His performance at the plate and in the field is earning praise. MLB.com’s latest 2021 mock draft has Fabian going off the board 22nd overall to the Chicago White Sox on July 11. Fabian and the Gators face USF to open the Gainesville Regional Friday at noon.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.