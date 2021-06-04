Advertisement

Gun safety advocates bring knowledge to the classroom

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Today is National gun violence awareness day and one group of women in Alachua County is spreading a message of safety.

“Mom’s Demand Action,” a grassroots movement for gun safety in America is taking a step into the classroom.

Mayor Lauren Poe joined them in spreading the message of safety. He said last year Gainesville enjoyed a significant decrease in gun violence.

“As hard as the year was for all of us, some of us started to imagine what was possible if we continue focusing our efforts on reducing gun violence,” said Poe.

The mayor read a proclamation, which states that Florida ranks 27 in gun deaths across the country.

Young girls who are enrolled in Pace Alachua took it all in, as they transition into adulthood.

Catherine Cake with the “Mom’s Demand Action Project,” reflected on the moment she decided to take action.

“Since Sandy Hook when I had a young baby in my arms, and seeing what happened there, of course it was terrifying to everybody,” said Cake.

According to the group, gun violence takes more than 100 lives every day.

Cake said having the conversation about gun safety with teens is key to raising a safe and responsible generation.

