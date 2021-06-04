Advertisement

Heart reaction probed as possible rare vaccine link in teens

By LINDSEY TANNER and LAURAN NEERGAARD
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Health authorities are trying to determine whether heart inflammation that can occur along with many types of infections could also be a rare side effect in teens and young adults after the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

An article on seven U.S. teen boys in several states, published online Friday in Pediatrics, is among the latest reports of heart inflammation discovered after COVID-19 vaccination, though a link to the vaccine has not been proven.

The boys, aged 14 to 19, received Pfizer shots in April or May and developed chest pain within a few days. Heart imaging tests showed a type of heart muscle inflammation called myocarditis.

None were critically ill. All were healthy enough to be sent home after two to six days in the hospital and are doing ’'doing pretty well,’' said Dr. Preeti Jaggi, an Emory University infectious disease specialist who co-authored the report.

She said more follow-up is needed to determine how the seven fare but that it’s likely the heart changes were temporary.

Only one of the seven boys in the Pediatrics report had evidence of a possible previous COVID-19 infection and doctors determined none of them had a rare inflammatory condition linked with the coronavirus.

The cases echo reports from Israel in young men diagnosed after receiving Pfizer shots.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alerted doctors last month that it was monitoring a small number of reports of heart inflammation in teens and young adults after the mRNA vaccines, the kind made by Pfizer and Moderna.

The CDC hasn’t determined if there’s really a link to the shots, and continues to urge that everyone 12 and older get vaccinated against COVID-19, which is far riskier than the vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is available to those as young as 12; the Moderna shot remains cleared only for adult use.

This kind of heart inflammation can be caused by a variety of infections, including a bout of COVID-19, as well as certain medications -- and there have been rare reports following other types of vaccinations.

Authorities will have to tease out whether cases following COVID-19 vaccination are occurring more often than that expected “background rate.”

For now, the CDC says most patients were male, reported symptoms after the second dose, and their symptoms rapidly improved.

“I think we’re in the waiting period where we need to see whether this is cause-and-effect or not,” said John Grabenstein of the Immunization Action Coalition, a former director of the Defense Department’s immunization program.

A Pediatrics editorial noted that among U.S. children under age 18, there have been over 4 million COVID-19 cases, more than 15,000 hospitalizations and at least 300 deaths.

It said the heart inflammation cases warrant more investigation but added that ’'the benefits of vaccination against this deadly and highly transmissible disease clearly far outweigh any potential risks.’'

Editorial co-author Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, head of an American Academy of Pediatrics infectious diseases committee, is involved in Pfizer vaccine studies, including a COVID-19 vaccine study in children.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A petition is demanding Diyonne McGraw step down
A petition is demanding Diyonne McGraw step down
Breaking: ASO deputies find human remains in NW Alachua County
Two thieves break into Lang Jewelers in Tioga Town Center early Wednesday morning and walk away...
WATCH: Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of jewelry after breaking into a Tioga Town Center store
Marcus Antonio Peterson and 7 others distributed ecstasy and flakka.
Lake City man has been indicted for his part in a drug trafficking gang
Detectives search an area near an abandoned hotel in Northern Alachua County for missing...
Deputies search area in Northern Alachua County for missing 13-year-old girl

Latest News

Bipartisan negotiations intensify on Biden's infrastructure package.
House Democrats unveil $547B infrastructure bill amid Biden talks
Bipartisan negotiations intensify on Biden's infrastructure package.
White House won't put timeline on infrastructure negotiations
An investigator goes through the scene of crash believed to be part of an officer involved...
US Marshals: 1 man dead during arrest attempt in Minneapolis
FILE - In this Monday, May 17, 2021, file photo, a group of migrants, mainly from Honduras and...
US taps groups to pick asylum-seekers to allow into country
FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at...
Reports: Facebook to end rule exemptions for politicians