Human remains found in NW Alachua County identified as Delia Young

Deputies identify remains found June 2 as that of Delia Young.
Deputies identify remains found June 2 as that of Delia Young.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are preliminarily identifying human remains found in Northwest Alachua County to be 13-year-old Delia Young.

The remains were found on June 2, 2021 in the area of County Road 239, North of Alachua.

RELATED STORY: Deputies search area in Northern Alachua County for missing 13-year-old girl

Delia’s guardian, Marian Williams, was arrested after confessing that Delia was dead and accusing her sister, Valerie Young of beating the child.

Both face multiple charges in relation to her death.

