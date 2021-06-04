Man in Lucky Panada Cafe Robbery sentenced to life in prison

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Two time convicted felon Joseph Anthony Crenshaw of Summerfield was found guilty again today, this time for an armed robbery at an internet cafe in Marion County in 2018.

Judge Lisa Herndon sentenced him to life in prison.

Crenshaw was found guilty of holding up the lucky panda cafe in summerfield and stealing a little more than $2,000 dollars.

