Marion County Pets: Donny, Anni, and Sparko

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Donny is a two-year-old mixed breed who would love to leave the shelter.

Anni is a three-month-old who could use a calm, tranquil home. That’s because she and her brother are more nervous than the average kitten.

Sparko is a two-year-old mixed breed will tilt his head when he’s trying to understand you.

Cat adoptions are free for the month of June.

Adoptions include their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, click here.

