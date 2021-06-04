National Doughnut Day turns into weekend of festivities at one NCFL shop

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Celebrating national donut day for just one day isn’t enough at Halo Potato Donuts as they’ve turned it into a weekend of festivities and delicious sweets.

Pumping out close to 3 thousand donuts Friday morning, Owner Drew Stuerman is turning donut making into a sport this year as this weekend’s theme is donut Olympics.

“We’re trying to pump out as many donuts as we can this is going to be our biggest year yet,” said Stuerman. “So we’re basically coming up with different flavors for all of the different countries we’re representing.”

From Japan’s green matcha glazed donut to Germany’s cinnamon sugar pretzel twist there’s a variety of special and classic flavors to choose from attracting patrons, like Stephanie Karolus, from all over North Central Florida.

“I brought a friend here when she visited a couple of weeks ago and she said it was the best doughnuts she ever had. She stopped on Tower Road just to grab some more on her way home,” said Karolus.

In addition to the sweet treats, ten local vendors are sprinkled around the shop.

“It’s everything from a pop-up t-shirt company to a farmers market on wheels, so it’s going to pair nicely with all the donuts we’re going to serve today and this weekend,” said Stuerman.

So if you’re looking for a reason to substitute a workout for a sugary donut, this is the perfect excuse. After all donut eating is an Olympic sport this weekend at Halo.

