Often-overlooked dogs in Marion County are getting a second chance with ‘Darren’s Bounty’

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of pets are waiting to be adopted at animal services agencies across north central Florida.

This week one lucky pup found her forever home after spending years at the shelter in Marion County.

Aquarius first came to Marion County Animal Services two years ago.

Like every animal up for adoption, we were all rooting for her to find her forever home.

It took some time but finally after 665 days, she was adopted.

It happened!! Although we all at Marion County Animal Services loved this girl, we were ready to see her move on. YAY,... Posted by Marion County Animal Services on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

“That is a long time to be in a shelter and Aquarius was a dog that needed a very special home as we know and we found it,” Animal Services Director, Jim Sweet said.

Sweet said they have four other dogs in similar situations to Aquarius at the shelter currently.

And he said the ‘Darren’s Bounty program’ is really helping.

“That’s what this program is about, it’s really drawing attention to these animals that would normally, someone would just walk by them,” Sweet said.

The program provides a financial incentive of 200 dollars so people take a second look at the pups that may not work well with other pets or children.

George Darren and his wife renee started the fund a year ago.

“You put out an incentive and people tend to pay more attention because of that maybe a dog that’s too small, too big, the wrong color, all of a sudden they can live with that color,” Daren said.

Since it’s inception, they’ve been able to pair 12 dogs with their forever homes.

