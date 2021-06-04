One Gainesville man is in jail, another at large following robbery

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after robbing thousands of dollars worth of goods.

According to Gainesville police, Kendarius Edwards and Tavone Hodges entered a parked car with someone they knew inside pointed guns at them and demanded the person quote “Give me what you got.”

The two stole $200 bank cards an iPhone 12 Pro Max along with a pair of sneakers worth more than $1,000.

Edwards is in the Alachua County Jail while Hodges is still at large.

Edwards is charged with robbery.

