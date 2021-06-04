One Gainesville man is in jail, another at large following robbery
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after robbing thousands of dollars worth of goods.
According to Gainesville police, Kendarius Edwards and Tavone Hodges entered a parked car with someone they knew inside pointed guns at them and demanded the person quote “Give me what you got.”
The two stole $200 bank cards an iPhone 12 Pro Max along with a pair of sneakers worth more than $1,000.
Edwards is in the Alachua County Jail while Hodges is still at large.
Edwards is charged with robbery.
