Police-sponsored bill punishing ‘swatting’ pranks awaits DeSantis signature

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Perpetrators of a potentially deadly prank known as ‘swatting’ will face stiffer penalties if the governor approves a bill awaiting his signature.

‘Swatting’ is when a person falsely calls in a threat to law enforcement to get them to raid someone’s home.

Swatting began in the online gaming community. Generally, a person broadcasting their gameplay has their address leaked someone calls in a threat, sending police to their residence.

“We are seeing it become more prevalent,” Florida police chief Keith Touchberry stated.

Florida law enforcement brought the issue to the attention of the state legislature and asked lawmakers to increase penalties for those who commit the crime.

“False reports to the police are happening all across the nation that are resulting in death or serious bodily injury to innocent people, putting officer’s lives in jeopardy and putting public safety in general in jeopardy,” Touchberry said.

If the governor signs the bill, swatters would face 5 to 15 years in prison, depending on the cost incurred by law enforcement and whether the incident resulted in bodily harm or death.

“The penalties that we put in place will be a deterrent to this crime and hopefully save resources and save lives,” said Touchberry.

The governor has until june 18th to act on the legislation.

