Red shirt kindergartners expected to show this school year but they face a staffing shortage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of students who were expected to enroll in Florida schools last year didn’t show, so Florida lawmakers have set aside nearly half a billion in case they come this year.

Florida’s economists say more than 87 thousand students who were expected didn’t show for classes last fall, school districts have worked to find them.

Andrea Messina: (Exec director FL school boards assn.)

“Parents who were going to put their children in kindergarten this school year, may have chosen to just wait a year.” And we have given them a nickname.

Andrea Messina: (Exec director FL school boards assn.) :

“They’re calling them red shirt kindergartners I don’t know if you have heard that term, and so what we’re expecting is that in the fall we’re going to see a much larger kindergarten class than we would have seen here to for.”

To handle the expected influx this year, State Lawmakers put more than four hundred million dollars in the budget should they show.

But the Florida Education Association warns the influx will make an already short staffing problem worse.

Andrew Sparr (President FEA):

“We expect not only a massive teacher shortage, but a bus driver shortage, cafeteria worker shortage, para professional shortage, through out our schools.”

MV Stand-up : And school districts are going to face the challenges of all these new and missing students showing up for the next decade.”

Andrea Messina: (Exec director FL school boards assn.) “So, schools are going to have to staff up at the kindergarten level, but next year and the year after, it will be the first grade level and the second grade level.”

On the upside, two years of cash to increase starting teachers salaries makes freshmen Florida teachers the highest paid in the nation but pay for veterans in the classroom only moved up one notch to 48th up from 49th nationally.

