Santa Fe College Police Department struggle with high GRUCom costs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -GRUCom, as a part of Gainesville Regional utilities, is the sole provider of portable radio communications for the Santa Fe Police Department. Now, these services are too costly according to Police Chief, Ed Book.

“So the costs are high, and they’re not sustainable for us as a police department,” said Book.

In the past, Book said the department made monthly payments to GRUCom totaling $16,000 a year. Chief Book sent an email to GRU officials seeking a solution after getting a bill with a 300% increase from GRUCom for their trunked radio system.

RELATED STORY: GRU, county leaders debate new $1.8 million price for public safety radio system: How it affects taxpayers

Santa Fe PD now has more than $46,000 to pay upfront for the same services.

“Santa Fe College and Santa Fe College police department as a part of the college consider us very good stewards of our monies and we would be negligent if we didn’t at least express our concerns when we receive a drastic bill increase.”

It’s the same system used by City of Gainesville and Alachua County first responders. Grucom implemented new rates in 2021 for their trunked radio system so now every call comes with a charge.

RELATED STORY: GRUCom increasing cost of public safety radio system could affect first responder departments

GRU officials sent TV20 a statement on the matter stating:

“GRUCom is committed to providing all users of its public safety radio system with equitable terms, but we cannot continue to subsidize these user agencies at the expense of GRU customers. Our goal is to find the best path forward to form a durable, long-term agreement with all public safety radio users that covers the costs we pay to provide the service.”

With a police department of 17 sworn officers, Book said if the rate can’t change the department will find a new provider.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.