Two UF Levin College grads are appointed to the Eleventh Judicial Nominating Commission

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is tapping two UF Levin College of Law graduates to oversee judicial nominations in South Florida.

He appointed Pedro Allende and Jesus Suarez to the Eleventh Judicial Nominating Commission.

Allende previously served in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Suarez is a partner in a Miami law firm.

