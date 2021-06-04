UF Health hospitals are dealing with hacked computer systems

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEESBURG, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health is dealing with a hack of its computer systems.

UF Health put out a statement Friday morning stating their hospitals in Leesburg and the Villages were attacked by what’s being called a “cyber security event.”

At this time they do not believe any patient or personal records were compromised but as a precaution they suspended access to most of their system along with suspending computer connections between UF Health Central Florida and their Gainesville and Jacksonville campuses.

