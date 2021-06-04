UF Health hospitals are dealing with hacked computer systems
LEESBURG, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health is dealing with a hack of its computer systems.
UF Health put out a statement Friday morning stating their hospitals in Leesburg and the Villages were attacked by what’s being called a “cyber security event.”
At this time they do not believe any patient or personal records were compromised but as a precaution they suspended access to most of their system along with suspending computer connections between UF Health Central Florida and their Gainesville and Jacksonville campuses.
