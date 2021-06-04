Advertisement

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving

By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (Gray News) - Walmart announced they will close their U.S. stores on Thanksgiving Day this year.

This is the second year Walmart has closed its doors for the holiday.

According to a news release from the company, they made the decision as a “thank you” to their employees for their dedicated work during the pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, our associates have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities,” Dacona Smith, the executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S., said in the release.

Thanksgiving Day will land on Nov. 25 this year.

The retailer said stores will be open for their normal hours Nov. 24. They said information on the store’s hours for Black Friday on Nov. 26 will be shared later.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diyonne McGraw is defending her legitimacy as a member of the Alachua County School Board after...
EXCLUSIVE: ACPS Board Member says she will stay in her position despite calls for her resignation
Deputies identify remains found June 2 as that of Delia Young.
Human remains found in NW Alachua County identified as Delia Young
Kendaruis Edwards
One Gainesville man is in jail, another at large following robbery
malcom randall va medical center investigation
Federal investigation into Malcom Randall VA Medical Center finds “deficient and mismanaged” care after patient death
Beth McCall resigns from moving out of district.
Marion County School Board Member Beth McCall Resigns

Latest News

Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash.
Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash
Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash.
Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash
The Department of Defense is preparing its first unclassified report on UFOs.
‘There is stuff’: Enduring mysteries trail US report on UFOs
New details of an investigation into military sightings of UFOs.
New information from government on UFOs
The Department of Defense is preparing its first unclassified report on UFOs.
UFO report sparks questions