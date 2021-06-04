“What’s Up?” with K-Country 06/04
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Today is a good day for many reasons: National Hug Your Cat Day, National Doughnut Day, and talking with K-Country.
Here’s what you missed when we talked with Mr. Bob and Kathy.
RELATED STORY: “What’s Up?” with K-Country 05/28
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.