EXCLUSIVE: ACPS Board Member reveals documents she claims will prove she lives in her district

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Embattled Alachua County School Board Member Diyonne McGraw shared documents exclusively with TV20 that she believes will prove she was legitimately elected. The records show the voting precinct McGraw listed on her candidate oath was once in District 2, the district she was elected to serve. However, opponents are stating the home she lives in is in District 4.

RELATED STORY: EXCLUSIVE: ACPS Board Member says she will stay in her position despite calls for her resignation

Although she won’t go on camera to defend her argument, McGraw shared documents with TV20 to prove she is a resident of District 2. She said her address off of Northwest 21st Terrace is located within Precinct 57, which falls between Districts 2 and 4.

Records by Dyla

According to the documents supplied by McGraw, after a census year, a resolution can be passed to redraw the maps. She said a new map resolution was not approved after the 2010 census meaning the map was never redrawn. McGraw believes the map currently being used by the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office to show her address is within District 4 lines is inaccurate.

RELATED STORY: Marion County School Board Member Beth McCall Resigns

Documents from 2011 show former District 2 school board member Eileen Roy represented all of precinct 57. McGraw believes because there are no resolutions or documents to prove precinct 57 was ever split, her address falls within District 2.

The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office contradicts McGraw’s claims. In a statement, they said “The address on the candidate’s Candidate Oath is located within District 4 of the Alachua County School Board. The candidate qualified and was elected to serve in District 2.”

RELATED STORY: A petition is demanding Diyonne McGraw step down

TV20 reached out to Governor Ron DeSantis’s office on Thursday for comment on this matter. His press secretary an email back on Friday saying they are working on a statement.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.